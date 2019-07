Worlds Most Admired 2019. Our annual series, conducted this year in 41 countries, finds the most admired figures are:



Woman

1. Michelle Obama (+1)

2. Oprah Winfrey (+1)

3. Angelina Jolie (-2)



Man

1. Bill Gates (-)

2. Barack Obama (-)

3. Jackie Chan (-)