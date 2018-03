6 Ausflugstipps fürs Osterwochenende

No plans for the weekend yet? Come enjoy the last days of our exhibition »An Eames Celebration«! Don´t miss your chance of seeing an extensive view of the work created by the legendary designer couple Charles & Ray Eames. The exhibition is still on display until this Sunday, 25 February, 10 am – 6 pm. Showrooms: Vitra Design Museum: »Charles & Ray Eames. The Power of Design« Vitra Schaudepot: »Kazam! The Furniture Experiments of Charles & Ray Eames« Fire Station: »Ideas and Information. The Eames Films« #AnEamesCelebration #vitradesignmuseum 📷 © Lucian Hunziker

A post shared by Vitra Design Museum (@vitradesignmuseum) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:32am PST